Hull City hoping to benefit from versatility of Martin Samuelsen

New recruit Martin Samuelsen’s versatility in the final third should make him a good fit at Hull City.

That is the view of Tigers chief Grant McCann, who wrapped up a deal to bring the 22-year-old attacker to the KCOM Stadium yesterday.

PERFECT SIGNING: Hull City manager Grant McCann is linking up with Martin Samuelsen once again. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“I’m pleased. It wil be a good signing for the football club,” McCann said of the former West Ham United man.

“Obviously he’s very versatile in what he can do. He can play anywhere across the front or as a No 10.

“It’s a perfect signing for the way that we want to play.

“We don’t have a set role for any of our forwards really. Maybe the only one would be Eavesy (Tom Eaves), who is an out-and-out No 9.

“Josh Magennis can play across the front, so can Kamil (Grosicki), so can Jarrod (Bowen), so can Josh Bowler, Norbert Balogh and Keano (Keane Lewis-Potter).

“That’s what we like. We like to have that versatility so that if we need to change in games to give us a foothold then we’ve got that option.”

Already a full Norwegian international, Samuelsen will add an extra dimension to what is already a fairly potent City attack, and could be given the chance to do so at Derby County on Saturday.

“He’s different to what we’ve got,” McCann added.

“He’s more of a clever, tricky sort of player who wants to drift into pockets. He can dribble past people and get us up the pitch.

“He’s 22. He’s at a great age where he can improve and go on to be whatever he wants to be.

“We’ll give him all the help he could possibly want and, hopefully, he can contribute every time he plays.

“He’s been training very hard and looked good. Whether he’s ready to start (at Pride Park) or not, we’ll see.”