Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers are afforded two votes apiece. Our latest line-up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Nathan Baxter (Hull City) - In sparkling form to help City end a stellar four days by way of back-to-back wins in heroic fashion at high-flying Bournemouth. A real barricade, especially in the second half.

Defence

Kyle Knowle (Doncaster Rovers) - Outstanding at the back as Rovers secured their first away win since May with a thoroughly gutsy display at MK Dons.

Made some key blocks and interceptions and was the epitome of concentration and defensive diligence.

Richard Wood (Rotherham United) - The Millers' redoubtable captain did more than anyone to help the club register another key three points and it was just his sort of afternoon against Cheltenham. The highlight of which was one barnstorming surge forward which will not be forgotten.

NATHAN BAXTER: Helped Hull City keep a clean sheet at Bournemouth on Saturday. Picture: PA Wire.

Jacob Greaves (Hull City) - Enjoying an excellent season and produced another commanding display on the south coast to underline his burgeoning reputation.

Ollie Younger (Doncaster Rovers) - Enjoyed a fantastic debut and put his head in where it hurts and sported a head bandage for his pains at MK Dons. Clearly someone who likes to defend, the young stopper could be proud of his efforts.

Midfield

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) - Proved a rest pest on a riotous afternoon at Reading and was full of energy and threat throughout as Town continue to have fun amid the Championship play-off mix.

HAT-TRICK: For Danny Ward as Huddersfield Town beat Reading in a seven-goal thriller. Picture: Getty Images.

Greg Docherty (Hull City) - A quiet success story for Hull this term and produced a high-energy, workaholic display to help City claim a magnificent three points at Bournemouth.

Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) - Produced the free-kick for Jack Robinson's strike at the Lane and the incisive through ball which led to Reece Burke being sent off after downing Rhian Brewster. Came to the party in the second half in particular.

Forwards

Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) - Scored a nicely taken goal to continue his mini resurgence and was hauled down by Burke in the incident which led to his dismissal. More encouragement from young Brewster.

GRANT MCCANN: Has guided Hull City to two fine wins in the last seven days. Picture: PA Wire.

Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) - Having a cracking season and that was emphatically underlined by way of Saturday's hat-trick, crowned by his superb third goal at Reading. The leader of the pack up top for Town and his goal tally for 2021-22 is now up into double figures.

Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) - Harrogate needed something after a disappointing time of it of late and here they got it by virtue of Muldoon's fine treble to down troubled Oldham.

Like Ward, he took his goals total for the season into double figures as well.

Manager/head coach - Grant McCann (Hull City).