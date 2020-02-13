Hull City lose their Terminator but they will be back, says George Honeyman

HULL CITY captain Eric Lichaj’s indestructibility is such that team-mate George Honeyman has likened him to cult movie hero the Terminator.

It was why the absence through injury of the Tigers’ very own version of Arnold Schwarzenegger for the rest of the season will seem strange for Honeyman and his colleagues – with Herbie Kane and James Scott likely to be sidelined as well.

This injury list is something I have never experienced. It is not an excuse, but just a factor for us at the minute. George Honeyman

Fortunately, several other injured players will be back shortly to ease Hull’s horrendous injury count, which is undoubtedly playing a key factor in their winless six-match sequence.

Honeyman, part of a Hull side who self-destructed in the final quarter in a 3-0 reverse at Blackburn Rovers, with Grant McCann’s side having taken just one point from the last 18, said: “Eric has been ever-present in the team this season.

“He almost felt like the Terminator and seeing him injured is something you do not expect.

“Everyone who gets injured in the squad is going to be a miss because everyone is a great player.

“We are going to miss everyone who is injured but that is why we have the squad size we have. The players that are here, and some lads here have not played a lot this season, know it is time to turn up and show why they should have the shirt for rest of the season.”

In tough times, a big requirement of whoever lines up in the amber and black is to be alert in their defensive duties, something which did not happen in a grim finale at Ewood Park.

Hull are undeniably having it tough – although Honeyman insists it bears no comparison to some of his wretched experiences at Sunderland, where the Black Cats resembled a crisis club for spells as opposed to just an injury-ravaged one.

“Of course, I had some really tough times at Sunderland and wouldn’t compare this at all,” added Honeyman, who felt Hull paid the price for ‘five minutes of madness’ in Lancashire.

“I have seen too much throughout the season to know this will not carry on. We are getting a couple more bodies back on Thursday to boost the lads and I have every confidence in the staff and players that we are going to come through.”