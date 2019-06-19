Hull City make official approach to speak to Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

HULL CITY have made an official approach to speak to Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann about the vacant managerial position at the KCOM Stadium, it is understood.

The Tigers have identified McCann as the prime candidate to replace Nigel Adkins and after much speculation, they now made an official move, which is being considered by the Rovers hierarchy, according to sources close to the club.

Rovers remain keen to keep hold of the 39-year-old and are currently in discussions with him to gather his thoughts before deciding upon the way forward.

McCann's name dramatically leapt to the top of the betting for the Tigers position on Tuesday, with the former Peterborough United chief installed as the surprise odds-on favourite.

The chance of making a step up to the Championship is something that is thought to appeal to the Ulsterman.

His stock is high after an impressive first season in charge at the Keepmoat Stadium, which saw him exceed expectations and take the club to the play-offs despite operating with a lower budget than a number of League One rivals, which has sparked interest in the corridors of power at Hull

Hulll remain hopeful of announcing the new man in the KCOM Stadium dug-out before pre-season.