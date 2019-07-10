Hull City make second signing of the summer as Tom Eaves joins from Gillingham

HULL CITY have signed Gillingham striker Tom Eaves on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old is the Tigers' second capture of the summer following his exit from the Priestfield Stadium last month.

Eaves scored 21 goals in League One last term and he has already flown out to join up with the City squad at their pre-season training camp in Marbella.

Head coach Grant McCann said: “Tom will be a great addition for us. He’s got a different dynamic to what we have got and brings something different to our forward line.

“He comes here with a good pedigree. He was probably one of the best centre forwards in League One last season in terms of the goals he was scoring in a team that wasn’t around the top end of the table, so we are really pleased to bring him here.”

Eaves, Player of the Year at Gillingham in 2018-19, joins QPR goalkeeper Matt Ingram in signing for City this summer.