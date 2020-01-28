Hull City manager Grant McCann bemoans Tigers' wastefulness in front of goal

HULL CITY head coach Grant McCann bemoaned his side's wastefulness as they coped another bout of homesickness in a disappointing 2-1 reverse to Huddersfield Town.

After levelling thanks to Richard Stearman's own goal under pressure from Ryan Tafazolli on 66 minutes, the play-off chasing Tigers pushed forward for a winner and had several opportunities for a winner.

But they failed to find a way past Terriers keeper Kamil Grosicki, later stretchered off in a neck brace following a lengthy 12-minute delay after colliding with Chris Schindler, and Town secured a dramatic victory in the 96th minute, courtesy of a goal from substitute Steve Mounie.

On his side's fourth successive home defeat in all competitions and third consecutive league defeat for the first time in his tenure, McCann said: “What’s deflating is how wasteful we were in the final third and probably have been in the league over the last three games.

"That’s the reason we’ve lost all three. We had 19 opportunities. I don’t know how many times we’ve hit the target but I bet it wasn’t many.

"That’s annoying because we’ve got some very good attackers at this football club. At the minute we’re being very wasteful with what we’re doing at the top end of the pitch.

"I don’t know if it’s a confidence issue but it’s become a theme over the last few games.

“The break has hurt us. It swings the pendulum towards Huddersfield. We were in the ascendancy and the break didn’t help us.

"We hope the goalkeeper is okay but at the time we were on top and I thought there was only one winner."

To compound matters, McCann revealed that Hull's injury problems have increased with winger Josh Bowler ruled out for up to eight weeks.

Meanwhile, recent signing Martin Samuelsen, who picked up a knock at the weekend, will undergo a scan tomorrow.

"Martin is having a scan tomorrow so we’ll know more about that one after that,” added McCann.

"You always worry when a player goes for scans but we’ll just wait and see what the reports are back from Martin."