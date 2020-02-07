Hull City new boy looks to follow Liverpool star's path to glory, Manchester City look to hijack Manchester United move for wonderkid midfielder - Championship gossip

The 2019/20 Championship campaign continues this weekend, as second tier sides look to steer clear of the relegation zone and boost themselves towards the precious play-off places as the end of the season draws ever closer.

Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Championship...

Leeds United were said to have targeted Peterborough United's £15m-rated wonderkid striker Ricky-Jade Jones in the last transfer, who has been branded as "the next Tammy Abraham" (Peterborough Telegraph)

Sheffield Wednesday's hopes of reaching the play-offs this season look to have been given a major boost, with injured star striker Steven Fletcher set to return from injury early next month. (Sheffield Star)

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has claimed that, on his day, loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin is a player worth "£30m-£40m", but has hinted that he may not make his debut against Nottingham Forest this weekend. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Hull City's new signing James Scott has revealed that he's been inspired by former Tigers man Andy Robertson's rise to glory, and will look to emulate that Liverpool star by developing rapidly with his new side. (Daily Record)

Manchester City could be set to hijack Manchester United's summer swoop for Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham, who is said to be valued at around £30m by the Blues. (Manchester Evening News)

Fulham have agreed to sign Raith Rovers starlet Kieron Bowen this summer, after being impressed by his dazzling displays in the Scottish third tier. He's scored ten goals so far this season. (West London Sport)

Derby County have moved a step closer to ending the saga of their drawn out pursuit of Groningen defender Mike te Wierik, with the Rams confirming they've agreed pre-contract terms. (BBC Sport)

Middlesbrough are desperate to tie England youth international goalkeeper Aynsley Pears down to a new contract, as a host of Premier League sides keep tabs on the promising 'keeper. (Daily Mail)

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has revealed he's hopeful of keeping veteran defender Ashley Williams at the club, despite a host of foreign sides being tipped to make him a tempting pre-contract offer. (Bristol Post)