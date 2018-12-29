Hull City players ratings at Leeds United

Have your say

Here is how Hull City players fared in today's Yorkshire derby at Leeds United.

David Marshall: Protected very well in the first half. Turned away a stinging Hernandez drive in the first period. Would have been expecting a far busier afternoon. 7

Stephen Kingsley: Alert in the first half up against Alioski and stuck to his guns impressively, even when handed a lively customer in Clarke. 7.

Jordy De Wijs: Stood up in the absence of Elphick and got his head on most things. 8.

Reece Burke: One fantastic second-half block to deny Klich summed up Hull's afternoon. Very good. 8.

Todd Kane: On message and got forward when chance arose. One of many to excel for the visitors. 8.

Markus Henriksen: Captain's knock and was strong in the heart of midfield. Kept his discipline superbly. 8.

Kevin Stewart: Dominant performance in the engine room. Showed energy and industry. 8.

Jarrod Bowen: A prolific raider for Hull and was a perpetual nuisance for Leeds throughout and took the glory with a two-goal haul. Outstanding. 9.

Evandro: Knitted play together well for Hull and caused problems for Leeds, only to make way at the interval. 7

Kamil Grosicki: Looked up for it from the off and mugged Douglas for Hull's second. 8.

Will Keane: Intelligent performance in his first league start since April. Rewarding afternoon. Nearly scored a late third. 7.

Substitutes: Jon Toral (Evandro 45). In the right place to clear an Ayling header off the line. 7

Eric Lichaj (Grosicki 74). Brought on to add some defensive ballast. 6

Daniel Batty (Keane 90).

Not used: George Long, Nouha Dicko, Robbie McKenzie, Chris Martin.