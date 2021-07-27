Hull City rumours: Ex-Hull City man returns to Championship, Tigers not giving up on re-signing midfielder

Hull City’s search for high quality players in the free agent and loan market has so far consisted of five signings – Andy Cannon, George Moncur, Randell Williams, Ryan Longman and Nathan Baxter.
The Tigers promotion has also been followed by a number of departures and will face their former defensive duo of Reece Burke and Jordy De Wijs in the Championship in the upcoming season.
Despite the sticky situation the club find themselves in, head coach Grant McCann said he was confident of bringing in new recruits last month and still has over four weeks to strengthen his team.
1. Striker comments on future after Boro link
Watford's Andre Gray has admitted his future is up to Watford to decide after being linked to a return to the Championship. Middlesbrough are said to be keen on the striker. (The Athletic)
Photo: Julian Finney
2. Posh claim no recent enquiries about striker
Posh fans may be in luck this summer as Peterborough United have said there has been no contact in three months from Rangers regarding Jonson Clarke-Harris. Since then Barry Fry has spoken to Rangers scout Mervyn Day at a Posh match, with no mention of the forward.
Photo: Dan Mullan
3. Preston willing to loan out midfielder
Preston North End are said to be willing to let Tom Bayliss leave on loan this summer. Reports state that a number of Championship and League One sides are interested. (Football Insider)
Photo: Tony Marshall
4. Blades could price out PL team in pursuit of star man
Sheffield United may have priced Arsenal out of a move for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Mikel Arteta's side are reportedly looking into cheaper alternatives after The Blades slapped a £32 million price tag on the 23-year-old. (The Daily Express)
Photo: Shaun Botterill