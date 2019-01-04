Hull City’s Bowen to Spurs? Pochettino hadn’t heard his name until Wednesday

Have your say

TOTTENHAM Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has ruled out making a January move for Hull City top-scorer Jarrod Bowen.

The Premier League outfit have reportedly been monitoring the in-form 22-year-old winger, on the radar of a host of clubs this month, with the Tigers’ resolve likely to be tested in the coming weeks with firm offers.

But dismissing any talk of a move for Spurs, Pochettino said: “I heard for the first time yesterday (Wednesday) this name. It is like many names that appear in the media – rumours.

“Be careful because hundreds of players were related with the club and then never happened. I think my answer is so clear.

“There is many interested in this business. How many players are today in the media that are related with Tottenham, and have been in the past?”

Meanwhile, Hull striker Will Keane is set to complete a loan move to Ipswich Town.

The forward is understood to have travelled to Suffolk for a medical yesterday.

On the incoming front, the Tigers remain keen on Middlesbrough attacker Ashley Fletcher, who saw a move to the club on the final day of the summer window fall through.

Unsettled Boro forward Martin Braithwaite has joined Spanish side Leganes on loan until the end of the season.

Doncaster Rovers have signed Swansea City’s Wales Under-21 full-back Aaron Lewis, 20, on loan for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.

The move follows the loan capture of Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith and the recent loan extensions of key duo Malik Wilks and Herbie Kane.

Rovers utility man Luke McCullough will remain on loan at League Two side Tranmere Rovers for the rest of the season.

Sheffield United have loaned defender Daniel Lafferty to League One side Peterborough United to the season’s end.

Lafferty, 29, joins the Posh squad in time for tomorrow’s FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough, having previously played under manager Steve Evans during his time in charge at Rotherham.

Key Bradford City loan midfielder Lewis O’Brien will return to full training next week after scans revealed that he avoided serious injury in the New Year’s Day game with Accrington.