Hull City’s handling of his exit disappointed David Meyler

FORMER Hull City midfielder David Meyler has expressed his disappointment at the manner of his Tigers exit and believes that the club showed him a lack of respect after deciding they would not extend his contract on the same terms.

The Republic of Ireland international recently left Hull after five and a half years, with his departure leaving a sour taste in his mouth after being offered a deal on reduced terms.

He said: “There was a lot went on. Outside of football, at home. My wife had a miscarriage and I needed time away from the club (before Christmas), I needed a couple of days, so that was difficult – that was just after the Wales game – but I had that time. The club were very good to me.

“When it came time to my contract extension the club chose not to give me the contract that I was on. They wanted to negotiate a new contract.

“The manner in which it was dealt with was disappointing. I felt that with my service there –the time and what I had achieved there – the club talked about respect, but I thought I probably was not shown the respect that I deserved.

“I found out my contract hadn’t been extended through the press officer, which probably isn’t ideal.”

Meyler, who will hope to make a further appearance for the Republic against the USA tomorrow evening after coming on as a substitute in France on Monday, said: “For me, the next move is about ambition.”

Managerless Bradford City have completed their second summer signing of the close season with the capture of Southend United midfielder Josh Wright on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old has agreed a two-year deal and will move to Valley Parade on July 1 when his contract at the Shrimpers expires.

Wright played 30 times for Southend last season, but was recently released. His arrival follows on from City’s signing of Shrewsbury Town full-back Joe Riley.

On Wright, City’s head of recruitment Greg Abbott said: “Josh comes to us with a lot of experience and he has bought into what we are trying to do as a club.

“He has over 300 games under his belt at a relatively young age. That experience he has can help with some of the younger players within our squad – it is all about getting that right balance.”