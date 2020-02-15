Hull City's injury crisis deepens further with fresh injury confirmation, Preston North End make shrewd financial investment - Championship gossip

After another entertaining set of midweek matches, the Championship returns this weekend. The battle for promotion is set to take further twists and turns, while the relegation candidates will continue to search desperately for the winning formula to save them from the drop.

Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has claimed that his side are promotion contenders, and that their divisional rivals fear the threat of them gatecrashing the play-off places. (BBC Sport)

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that he's eager for defender Naby Sarr to sign a new contract with the club, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign. (London News Online)

Sheffield United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, with the highly-rated defender signing a new four-and-a-half deal with the club. (Nottingham Post)

Leeds United are said to be keeping tabs on Besiktas' striker Cyle Larin, who has scored nine goals on loan with Zulte Waregem this season. He's been capped at senior level for Canada. (Fotospor)

Hull City's injury crisis looks to have deepened, with January deadline day signing James Scott set to be out for a while after picking up an ankle injury in training. (Hull Daily Mail)

Wigan Athletic have loaned out promising young defender Jack Sanders to Newport. He made a name for himself at Leek Town before being snapped up by the Latics last summer. (Wigan Today)

A number of unnamed clubs have demanded that Sheffield Wednesday are punished for their EFL charge they received over their stadium sale back in November, which could see the Owls docked precious points. (Sky Sports)

Ex-Leeds United defender Alex Bruce has questioned whether the side's dip in form is due to Marcelo Bielsa's notoriously intense training sessions, and has suggested that the squad are "shattered" (Football Insider)

Preston North End have bought the buy-on clauses for both Alan Browne and Sean Maguire from Cork City, meaning they'll recoup 100% of sales when they eventually cash in on the talented duo. (Lancashire Evening Post)