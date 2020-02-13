The latest dose of Championship midweek action provided further twists and turns in an already enthralling season. As things stand, there's no telling who will make the play-offs, given how tightly-packed the top half of the table is.

Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Brentford's 21-year-old star Josh Dasilva has suggested that he could be open to playing for Angola at senior international level, despite having previously represented England at youth level. (BBC Sport)

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday star Carlton Palmer has hit out at players at the club on "big money" who aren't performing this season, claiming that a number of them aren't fit due to not playing enough matches. (Sheffield Star)

Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak has revealed that he's desperate to help his side earn promotion this season, and that he's drawn inspiration for ex-Chelsea star Petr Cech in developing as a 'keeper. (Evening Standard)

Burnley's outcast defender Ben Gibson is understood to currently be training with his former club Middlesbrough, after failing to play a single league game for the Clarets so far this season. (Four Four Two)

Leeds United are apparently set to sell defender Barry Douglas this summer, regardless of whether the Whites earn promotion, after failing to cement his place in the starting lineup. (Football Insider)

Hull City could be without both Herbie Kane and Eric Lichaj for the rest of the season, after manager Grant McCann confirmed that both players have suffered torn ankle ligament injuries. (Hull Daily Mail)

Swansea City loanee Rhian Brewster has made an instant impact after joining the club on loan from Liverpool, winning the club's goal of the month competition at the first time of asking. (Club official website)

Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw has played his last game of the 2019/20 campaign, after the club confirmed that he will be required to undergo hip surgery in order for him to be back for pre-season training. (Club official website)

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both said to be on high alert over Wigan Athletic ace Anthonee Robinson, who hasn't featured for the club since a deadline day move to AC Milan broke down. (HITC)