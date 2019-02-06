Hull City's run indicates how Championship fortunes change, says grounded Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder is reading little into his side's advantage of Friday's opponents Aston Villa - and has cited the example of Yorkshire rivals Hull City as to how quickly fortunes can change.

The Blades boast an 11-point advantage over ninth-placed Villa and can move to the summit of the Championship on goal difference if they triumph at Villa Park.

But Wilder is conscious that second-tier fortunes can quickly change.

Wilder, who reports a clean bill of health for the trip to the Midlands, said: "We have got a third of the season to go.

"Look at Hull, where they were then to where they are now. They have done what they have done because they have got good players and a good manager.

"They were down at the bottom and now they are pushing.

"Just before Christmas, we were way off it. Now we are pushing as well. The players have got a genuine drive and ambition."

Meanwhile, Wilder admits he has some "big calls to make" for Friday night's trip to Aston Villa after admitting his side are in "good nick" as the race for the Premier League hots up.

Loan striker Scott Hogan is ineligible under the terms of his loan.

The Blades chief added: "We are in good nick. There are some big calls to make. But I think we are in a good place with the lads and how they are working."