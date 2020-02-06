Hull City's star sale draws dig from pundit, Manchester City to battle Chelsea and Arsenal for Swansea City star - Championship gossip

The Championship action returns this weekend, as the increasingly intense battle for promotion resumes in a league table so tightly-packed it's impossible to predict the three sides who will end up back in the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Championship...

Blackburn Rovers ace Lewis Holtby has claimed that he's unwilling to accept a mid-table finish with the club, and has his heart set on his side bouncing back to the top tier via the play-offs this season. (Bild)

Former Manchester United star Nicky Butt has branded Leeds United a "massive club", and revealed that he's eager to the club to return to the Premier League so their rivalry can be renewed. (Manchester Evening News)

Ex-Leeds United star Eddie Gray has claimed that January loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin will "definitely be used" this weekend, as Whites fans eagerly await the RB Leipzig man's debut against Nottingham Forest. (Nottingham Post)

Manchester City have been tipped to battle it out with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal to sign Swansea City defender Joe Rodon next summer, as they look to freshen up their struggling back line. (Daily Mail)

Former England striker Darren Bent has admitted he was "surprised" that Kamil Grosicki stayed with Hull City "for so long", following his transfer deadline day switch to West Brom. (Football Insider)

QPR look set to receive a major morale boost in the coming weeks, with their versatile defender Yoann Barbet on the verge of making his return after a three-month lay-off with injury. (Football League World)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has revealed that the Owls received a number of out-of-favour players on deadline day, but the club decided not to sanction the potential sales. (Sheffield Star)

Newcastle United and Leicester City have been tipped to go toe-to-toe for Brentford forward Said Benrahma, who has scored eight goals and made five assists so far this season. (Various)

Sam Walker, Reading's penalty shootout hero from their FA Cup fourth round win over Cardiff City, has hinted that he could leave the club in the summer, after struggling for game time this season. (Reading Chronicle)