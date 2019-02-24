Hull City see play-off bid take huge blow

Hull manager Nigel Adkins said the only positives from his team were how they performed in the opening stages of both halves.

Said Benrahma struck a hat-trick as Brentford came from behind to coast to a 5-1 victory at Griffin Park, dealing a huge blow to the Tigers’ hopes of gatecrashing the play-offs.

Goals from top-scorer Neal Maupay, Kamohelo Mokotjo and the Algerian winger’s treble cancelled out Fraizer Campbell’s 24th-minute opener.

Adkins said: “We started really well for the first 25 minutes, changed our shape because we know how good Brentford are with possession and we were assertive and on the front foot and always wanted to intercept.

“We knew their front three are very dangerous and we wanted to be aggressive and scored an excellent first goal.

“Then we allowed them to get back in the game and our midfield did not track. So we went in at 3-1 down disappointed with the manner of the goals we conceded.”

Adkins’s cause was not helped by a leg injury to goalkeeper David Marshall, caused when Maupay dived in on a loose ball and collected a yellow card.

“After the break, we lost David but we went out and knew the next goal would be important. Their keeper made a good save and then they score another, which made it very challenging.”

Adkins was angry with his players’ response in the final 25 minutes, adding: “The goals changed the game but I was disappointed by the way the confidence drained out of the players.”

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Jeanvier, Barbet, Canos, Mokotjo (McEachran 72), Sawyers, Odubajo, Watkins, Maupay (Da Silva 72), Benrahma (Zamburek 84). Unused substitutes: Ogbene, Balcombe, Sorensen, Kirk.

Hull City: Marshall (Long 46), Kane, McKenzie, Ridgewell, Kingsley, Henriksen, Bowen, Evandro, Irvine (Burke 59), Grosicki, Campbell (Milinkovic 73). Unused substitutes: Lichaj, Pugh, Dicko, Martin.

Referee: T Robinson (West Sussex).