Hull City boss Sergej Jakirović confirmed Mohamed Belloumi was withdrawn against Southampton due to a hamstring problem.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a long road to recovery following an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury, the winger made a comeback start against the Saints.

He looked bright in a game Hull went on to win 3-1, but had to be substituted before the half-time break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darko Gyabi entered the fray in his place, helping the Tigers secure an impressive victory at the MKM Stadium.

Sergej Jakirović watched his Hull City side put Southampton to the sword. | Tony Johnson

Belloumi and Miller updates

Regarding the withdrawal that took the gloss off the win, Jakirović said: "What I know now is that it's [his] hamstring. I don't know how many days, we will see. For me, this is an expected injury, especially with 11 months without football with an ACL [injury]. We will see how much the damage is.”

There was better news regarding fellow wideman Liam Millar, who is set to step up his comeback with some Under-21s action.

Jakirović said: "Liam is good. He trained with us almost 10 days, 12 days. The plan is that on Tuesday, he will go with the Under-21s and play 45 minutes. Then, if everything's okay, he will join us for the next game against Watford.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City winger Liam Millar is on the comeback trail. | George Wood/Getty Images

Williams, Ajayi and Crooks latest

Defender Brandon Williams was also absent and expectedly so after suffering a blow to the head against Swansea City.

Jakirović said: "He needed a little bit more time still. We have Cody [Drameh] as well, he can play both sides. We decided to put Cody [on the bench].

Also on the absentee list were Semi Ajayi and Matt Crooks, who Jakirović is keen to see back in action. However, the Hull boss was unable to confirm whether they would be available for the upcoming clash with Watford.

He said: "I don't know - maybe. 70, 80 per cent [chance]. Our doctors are very careful. They don't want to push anybody. If you're asking me, they will be ready. I'm fighting all the time with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad