Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic issues updates on Mohamed Belloumi, Liam Millar and Brandon Williams
After a long road to recovery following an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury, the winger made a comeback start against the Saints.
He looked bright in a game Hull went on to win 3-1, but had to be substituted before the half-time break.
Darko Gyabi entered the fray in his place, helping the Tigers secure an impressive victory at the MKM Stadium.
Belloumi and Miller updates
Regarding the withdrawal that took the gloss off the win, Jakirović said: "What I know now is that it's [his] hamstring. I don't know how many days, we will see. For me, this is an expected injury, especially with 11 months without football with an ACL [injury]. We will see how much the damage is.”
There was better news regarding fellow wideman Liam Millar, who is set to step up his comeback with some Under-21s action.
Jakirović said: "Liam is good. He trained with us almost 10 days, 12 days. The plan is that on Tuesday, he will go with the Under-21s and play 45 minutes. Then, if everything's okay, he will join us for the next game against Watford.”
Williams, Ajayi and Crooks latest
Defender Brandon Williams was also absent and expectedly so after suffering a blow to the head against Swansea City.
Jakirović said: "He needed a little bit more time still. We have Cody [Drameh] as well, he can play both sides. We decided to put Cody [on the bench].
Also on the absentee list were Semi Ajayi and Matt Crooks, who Jakirović is keen to see back in action. However, the Hull boss was unable to confirm whether they would be available for the upcoming clash with Watford.
He said: "I don't know - maybe. 70, 80 per cent [chance]. Our doctors are very careful. They don't want to push anybody. If you're asking me, they will be ready. I'm fighting all the time with them.”
Regarding the performance against the Saints, Hull’s beaming boss said: "I'm very happy because of them. They showed great energy, big intensity.”