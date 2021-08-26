Hull City set to complete new signing before weekend as links with Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith continue

Grant McCann.

The Tigers have been heavily linked with a loan move for Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith, with reports stating that he will join the East Yorkshire club shortly.

Smith, 22, has spent the last few seasons out on loan with Bristol Rovers, Rochdale and Swindon Town and previously worked with McCann for a spell when he was managing Doncaster Rovers in the 2018-19 campaign.

While refusing to go into details regarding the identity of any players he wants to bring in, McCann said that he expected a deal to finalise a signing to be completed before Saturday.

He said: “Yes. We do want to strengthen at the top end of the pitch and bring something different in to what we have got. That’s where we are at this present time.

“I don’t ever speculate on speculation or comment on it. But we are looking in that area to bring in something different to what we have got.”

McCann confirmed that Alfie Jones and Ryan Longman could return for Saturday’s game after injury.

Defender Jones sat out last weekend’s loss at Fulham, while Brighton loanee Longman has missed the club's last two matches.

“We have had Ryan back on the grass this week and Alfie is close. He has not trained with the group yet, but is working hard on the grass and with the conditioning coaches," McCann added.