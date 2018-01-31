Hull City sign MacDonald from relegation rivals Barnsley

BARNSLEY defender Angus MacDonald has completed a move to Hull City for an undisclosed fee.

The ex-Torquay United centre-half’s switch to East Yorkshire ends the Tigers’ search for a left-sided centre-half after seeing a number of offers for Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna turned down this month.

MacDonald has endured a difficult second season at Oakwell, compounded by an iron deficiency which has required treatment in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old, who only signed a new contract with Barnsley last March, committing him to the club until the end of the 2018-19 campaign and was named captain in the summer, has not featured since November 28 being taken off at half-time in the 3-0 loss at Reading on November 28.

He has featured just 13 times this season.

Torquay will receive 15 per cent of the fee for MacDonald after inserting a sell-on clause in the deal that took him to Oakwell in AUgust 2016.

Barnsley's Angus MacDonald (left) playing against Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (right) at Wembley in the Carabao Cup earlier this season (Picture: PA)

MacDonald said: “It’s a big step for me and I’m looking forward to getting going here.

“This is a big club and a chance for me to progress my career. When you arrive at a club, you’re always going to have to fight for a place in the team and I’ll look to do that by trying to impress in training.”

Meanwhile, the Reds are understood to be in talks to sign Nottingham Forest centre-half Matt Mills and are working on several other deals ahead of the deadline.

They are in the market to sign Admira Wacker midfielder Christophe Knasmuller and Lens midfielder Thomas Ephestion.

Hull are also hoping to bring in Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.