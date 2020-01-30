Hull City sign Peterborough United winger Marcus Maddison as West Ham aim to thrash out deal to sign Jarrod Bowen

HULL CITY have completed the signing of Peterborough United winger Marcus Maddison for the rest of the season - as West Ham aim to thrash out a deal to sign Jarrod Bowen.

Maddison, who is well known to Hull head coach and former Posh chief Grant McCann from his time at London Road, has joined initially on loan for the rest of the season.

The north-easterner will be a free agent in the summer, with the Tigers having the option to make it permanent in the close-season.

The 26-year-old - able to operate along the frontline - underwent a medical in East Yorkshire this morning, with Bowen currently in London as he and his representatives aim to tie up a move to West Ham, amid some reports that the deal may have temporarily stalled.

On joining Hull - also being strongly linked with a move for Motherwell striker James Scott - Maddison said: “I am delighted to be here. I only got the call at half ten last night, so the deal has been done very quickly.

“It has been an eventful 17 or so hours but everything has come together quite nicely. I am happy to have joined such a big club and I am just excited to get going now.”

Reports on Friday morning have revealed that West Ham have tabled a £22m deal - £14m + £8m add-ons - to land Bowen, who has hit 17 goals so far this term.

The attacker would increase his wages six-fold by moving to the Hammers.

Questioned about Bowen this afternoon, Hammers boss David Moyes said: "We are interested in him. I can’t confirm that it’s done at this moment in time.

"I hope that it could get concluded but I would be jumping the gun if I said it was done at this moment in time."

Bowen has been linked with several sides this month including Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Leeds United and West Brom, among others.

Earlier today, Kamil Grosicki completed his expected move to West Brom.