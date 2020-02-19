Hull City star fires warning shot at Preston North End, Manchester United named bookies' favourites to land England youth sensation - Championship gossip

As we head into the final months of the 2019/20 Championship season, the narrative continues to twist and turn, with the race for promotion and battle for relegation looking set to go right down to the wire in a thrilling finish.

Last weekend, only one of the top seven sides managed to find a win, while a number of sides at the bottom end of the table picked up some precious points. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Lokomotiv Moscow are said to be moving closer to signing Stoke City's £18m record signing Gianneli Imbula, as the Russian transfer window heads into its last couple of days. (Sport Witness)

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has praised starlet Tom Buckley for thriving in the Championship despite his strikingly slight frame, and has tipped him to go from strength to strength as he continues to develop. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Swiss outfit FC Sion have snapped up right-back Dimitri Cavare from Barnsley. The 25-year-old made 41 appearances for the side last season as they secured promotion up from League One.

The FA have asked West Bromwich Albion's Charlie Austin to explain recently deleted posts on social media, which saw him aim abuse at fans of his former club Southampton. (BBC Sport)

Ex-Leeds United star Jermaine Beckford has become the latest pundit to question the Whites' January recruitment, contending that they should have beaten Bristol City to £5m Nahki Wells. (talkSPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be plotting a summer raid for Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips, as Jose Mourinho looks to revamp his midfield at the end of th season. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has claimed the side's recent home form has been "simply not good enough", and vowed to do his utmost to ensure his team end their dismal run without a win. (Sheffield Star)

Hull City star Tom Eaves has claimed that his side will be looking to "burst Preston's bubble" this weekend, and that having a number of injured players back in contention will aid their cause considerably. (Club official website)

Manchester United have been named the 2/1 bookies' favourites to sign Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham this summer, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich among the chasing pack. (Sky Bet)