Hull City star Ryan Mason forced to retire at only 26

HULL CITY midfield player Ryan Mason has announced his retirement from football due to the “risks involved” after fracturing his skull.

The 26-year-old was involved in a collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill in January, 2017 which has kept him out of action ever since.

Mason, who has one England cap, said in a statement: “I can confirm that following specialist medical advice I am having to retire from playing professional football.

“I have worked tirelessly in order to be able to return to the pitch. Unfortunately, having taken expert medical advice, I now have no option but to retire due to the risks involved given the nature of my injury.”

Mason, who started his career with Tottenham, had loan spells with the likes of Yeovil, Doncaster Rovers, Millwall and Swindon before joining Hull in 2016.

He won his sole England cap against Italy in March, 2015.