While it's not been the busiest of months for transfer activity, there's still been a flurry of deals in the second tier, as the race for promotion and battle against relegation continues to intensify. Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Championship.

1. Three sides keen on Parrott Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic are the latest sides to be linked with a move for Spurs' young striker Troy Parrott, as QPR look to get a loan deal over the line before their divisional rivals. (Evening Standard)

2. Latics seek out Robinson replacement Wigan Athletic are said to be hot on the chase of ex-Arsenal full-back Cohen Bramall, as they look to secure a quality replacement should Antonee Robinson complete a sensational switch to AC Milan. (Sky Sports)

3. Bees continue hunt for forward Brentford, who look to be intent in bringing in another forward in January, have now been linked with a move for Barnsley ace Jacob Brown. He's racked up an impressive eight assists for the Tykes this season. (Football League World)

4. Celtic join race for Tigers winger Scottish giants Celtic are said to have turned their attentions towards Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki, but could face stiff competition from Nottingham Forest to land the Poland international. (Daily Record)

