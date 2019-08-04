Hull City sunk by ‘crazy three minutes’

NEW Hull manager Grant McCann watched his side undo their first-half good work in two second-half minutes, but he believes they can learn from their mistakes.

Daniel Batty got the faintest of touches to a shot from Kamil Grosicki to edge Hull ahead after three minutes but Swansea turned the tables with a pair of goals in two minutes after the restart.

More than two years on from his last outing in a Swansea shirt, Borja Baston showed his poacher’s instinct to lift a header over goalkeeper George Long and into the net after Jay Fulton had flicked Nathan Dyer’s cross into the air.

The Swansea supporters were on their feet again one minute and 47 seconds later when Van Der Hoorn stooped to head them in front.

Jake Bidwell’s cross clipped the crossbar and fell to Dyer, who hit the ball back into the ground for the Dutch centre-back to dive in and head home.

McCann said: “I thought we were excellent for 45 minutes. We executed everything we worked on going into the game and the game-plan was working really well.

“We were making Swansea play outside us and they weren’t causing us any problems.

“We spoke about denying them space and not letting their wide players drift into space and then two minutes into the second half we conceded because of it. We just switched off. It was a crazy three minutes. ”

Hull lost defender Jordy De Wijs to illness in the second half, with the Dutchman having been down at one point in the first.

Swansea City: Woodman, Roberts, van der Hoorn, Rodon, Bidwell, Fulton, Grimes, Dyer (Naughton 90), Byers (Peterson 69), Celina, Borja Baston. Unused substitutes: Nordfeldt, McKay, Baker-Richardson, Wilmot, Dhanda.

Hull City: Long, Lichaj, Burke, De Wijs (Tafazolli 55), Kingsley, Bowen, Batty, Stewart, Grosicki (Bowler 69), Irvine, Dicko (Eaves 68). Unused substitutes: Toral, Ingram, McKenzie, Lewis-Potter.

Referee: J Brooks (Leicestershire).