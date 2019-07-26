Hull City swoop for Irish defender

HULL CITY have signed Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year deal and becomes new head coach Grant McCann's fifth signing of the summer.

“The move has been going on for the past couple of weeks now, so to finally get over here and sign - I am delighted," said McLoughlin, a former Republic of Ireland international.

"I am buzzing to be here and to be a Hull City player. I know I have still got a lot to learn, but it is a fantastic opportunity and I am looking forward to the challenges ahead.”