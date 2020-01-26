Hull City to battle Leicester City for starlet defender, Celtic tipped to land £2 million assist-machine winger - Championship gossip

While signing players in the new year is a notoriously tricky task, second tier sides' recruitment teams will have been working tirelessly in the background since the summer, and will be confident of unearthing some bargain hidden gems. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Addicks pursue Spurs starlet Charlton Athletic have been tipped to launch a loan move for Spurs teenage forward Troy Parrott, despite the north Londoners falling short of strikers after Harry Kane's serious injury. (Sky Sports)

2. Whites close in on France U21 ace RB Leipzig's promising striker Jean-Kevin Augustin is said to have had his loan spell cancelled with Monaco cancelled, ahead of a potential medical with Leeds United early this week. (The Athletic)

3. Foxes keen on Lilywhites star Leicester City are said to be lining up a move for Preston North End's star defender Ben Davies, if they are unable to prise Southampton centre-back Jan Vestergaard way from his current club. (The Sun)

4. Blues plot shock Bees swoop Chelsea have been linked with a shock move for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, as they look to find some quality competition for main man Tammy Abraham up front. (Daily Star)

