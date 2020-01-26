Hull City to battle Leicester City for starlet defender, Celtic tipped to land £2 million assist-machine winger - Championship gossip
There's just five days left of the January transfer window, and things are set escalate this week as Championship sides battle to get some deals over the line before late on Friday evening.
While signing players in the new year is a notoriously tricky task, second tier sides' recruitment teams will have been working tirelessly in the background since the summer, and will be confident of unearthing some bargain hidden gems. Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...
1. Addicks pursue Spurs starlet
Charlton Athletic have been tipped to launch a loan move for Spurs teenage forward Troy Parrott, despite the north Londoners falling short of strikers after Harry Kane's serious injury. (Sky Sports)
Leicester City are said to be lining up a move for Preston North End's star defender Ben Davies, if they are unable to prise Southampton centre-back Jan Vestergaard way from his current club. (The Sun)