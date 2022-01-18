Hull City are set to host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Wednesday evening as they search for their first win of the year.

A win for the Tigers could move them closer to safety as they currently sit only four points above the relegation zone.

The clash will be shown live on Sky Sports Football – kicking off at 7:45pm.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Pompey in 'advanced talks' with Coventry star Portsmouth are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Coventry City striker Tyler Walker on loan. The 25-year-old has scored three goals this season. (Football Insider) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2. Blues eyeing St Mirren midfielder Birmingham City are considering a move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath this month. The 25-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season (The Scotsman) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Birmingham City keen on Fulham star Birmingham City have expressed interest in Fulham's Anthony Knockaert, who has struggled for minutes in the Championship this season. The Cottagers are understood to be open to offers for the 30-year-old. (HubFootballUK) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Terriers receive Colwill boost Levi Colwill is set to remain at Huddersfield Town and see out the remainder of his loan deal. The 18-year-old, on loan from Chelsea, has shone in the Championship this season. (The Athletic) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales