Hull City boss Grant McCann was eager to praise goalscorer Keane-Lewis Potter.
Following the win, McCann said: “Hopefully, that gives him confidence. It is the first time Keane is really playing at this level - although he came off the bench in that first year in the Championship and scored here. He likes it here!
"Keane is a top, top talent and going to have a huge future in the game and we are lucky he is with us."
Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...
1. Crystal Palace targeting Fulham star
Crystal Palace are reportedly looking at bringing Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to Selhurst Park next summer. Napoli have also been linked with a permanent move, with the 25-year-old currently on loan with the Serie A club. (The Sun)
Photo: Francesco Pecoraro
2. QPR striker set for January loan spell
Mark Warburton has confirmed that QPR plan to send out striker Charlie Kelman on loan again in January. The 20-year-old recently had a season-long loan to Gillingham cut short. (West London Sport)
Photo: Naomi Baker
3. Blackburn Rovers open talks with Middlesbrough target
Blackburn Rovers have reportedly opened talks with Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges. Middlesbrough are thought to be interested in signing the 26-year-old in January. (Football League World)
Photo: Ian MacNicol
4. Leeds United eyeing move for Nottingham Forest midfielder
Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson. The Welshman has three goals and four assists so far this season. (The Hard Tackle)
Photo: Laurence Griffiths