The Tigers can make it four wins in a row this weekend if they can overcome the Lilywhites and could potentially move up to 16th place in the Championship.

Hull’s defence has been solid as of late and will be hoping to continue on their impressive run with clash with Preston, followed by a trip to Derby County.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Rams teen set for Premier League switch Derby County's administrators have accepted a £600,000 bid from Aston Villa for Omari Kellyman. The 16-year-old is not 'subject to senior transfer windows' and can after deadline day. (The 72)

2. West Brom consider ex-Newcastle gaffer West Brom are considering appointing former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce following Valerien Ismael's sacking. Bruce left the Magpies in October. (Sunderland Echo)

3. MLS club preparing offer for Blackburn defender New York Red Bulls are reportedly preparing a lucrative offer for Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan. The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

4. Bristol City star linked with MLS switch Bristol City striker Nahki Wells has been linked with a move to the MLS, with two unnamed clubs interested. The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour at Ashton Gate this season, scoring only once in the league. (The 72)