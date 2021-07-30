Hull City transfer rumours: Tigers close to signing Man Utd defender on loan, West Ham to bid £19m for Championship star
Hull City are finding it particularly difficult to bring in their transfer targets this summer due to the transfer embargo they are under.
The Tigers are only able to bring in players on free transfers or loans and only then to top their squad up to 25 senior players. The arrivals of Nathan Baxter, Randell Williams, Andy Cannon, George Moncur and Ryan Longman have got them to that mark but Hull were under the impression they had two slots available after loaning out Callum Jones and Jordan Flores.
Hull have asked the league to reconsider and Grant McCann is still confident there will be more signings made.
“We still need another three players in my opinion,” said McCann.
“We need to add to the midfield so hopefully there will be two bodies coming in there and a right-sided centre-half.”