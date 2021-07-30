Hull City - Championship 2021/22 rumours

Hull City transfer rumours: Tigers close to signing Man Utd defender on loan, West Ham to bid £19m for Championship star

Hull City are finding it particularly difficult to bring in their transfer targets this summer due to the transfer embargo they are under.

By Molly Burke
Friday, 30th July 2021, 9:10 am

The Tigers are only able to bring in players on free transfers or loans and only then to top their squad up to 25 senior players. The arrivals of Nathan Baxter, Randell Williams, Andy Cannon, George Moncur and Ryan Longman have got them to that mark but Hull were under the impression they had two slots available after loaning out Callum Jones and Jordan Flores.

Hull have asked the league to reconsider and Grant McCann is still confident there will be more signings made.

“We still need another three players in my opinion,” said McCann.

“We need to add to the midfield so hopefully there will be two bodies coming in there and a right-sided centre-half.”

1. Barnsley closing in on signing of 23-year-old striker

Barnsley are reportedly close to completing a deal for Toulouse striker Aaron Leya Iseka. The Belgian scored four goals in 21 appearances last season while on loan with Metz. (L’Equipe)

2. £5m man chooses Fulham over Middlesbrough

Flamengo’s Rodrigo Muniz has reportedly agreed a five-year contract with Fulham after the Cottagers offered £5 million for the striker. Muniz turned down Middlesbrough in favour of a move to the capital. (HITC)

3. Swansea City in three-horse race to sign French defender

After being linked with Mathieu Peybernes last summer, Swansea City are reportedly interested in the Almeria defender again. However they face competition from Huesca and Real Zaragoza. (Marca)

4. Former Sheffield United manager now the favourite for Championship job

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is the bookies’ favourite to take over at Swansea. Russell Martin had reportedly turned down the job. (Examiner Live)

