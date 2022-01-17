Jacob Brown and ex-Hull City star, Tom Ince, handed Stoke City the win, while Sam Clucas also bagged a brace of assists against his former team.

The loss comes after defeats to Everton and Blackpool and leaves the Tigers without a win in six matches in all competitions.

Grant McCann’s side will host Blackburn Rovers next and will be hoping they can extend the four point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Preston to secure new deal for defender Preston North End are set to tie Patrick Bauer down to a new contract. The German's current deal expires this summer. (LancsLive)

2. Owls keen on Stoke City defender Sheffield Wednesday are keen on signing Stoke City defender, Danny Batth, this month. The 31-year-old has previously enjoyed two loan spells at Hillsborough. (BBC Sheffield)

3. Ex-Blackpool striker named South Shields boss Former Blackpool and Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has been named the new manager of non-league side South Shields. It is the 48-year-old's first job in management. (South Shields FC)

4. Terriers targeting Posh striker Huddersfield Town are eyeing a move for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Bristol City and Sunderland have also expressed interest this month. (Daily Mail)