The Tigers brought in four new signings on deadline day as they looked to bolster their squad in a bid to avoid relegation.

Swansea City midfielder, Liam Walsh, joined Hull on loan, while they also made turned Ryan Longman’s stay in Yorkshire permanent.

Marcus Forss and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh joined on loan from Brentford and Fenerbahce respectively.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-Baggies star attracting Championship interest Robert Snodgrass is reportedly attracting Championship interest following his release by West Brom. The 34-year-old has made six league appearances this season. (The 72)

2. Southampton eyeing West Brom man Southampton are thought to be keen on signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the summer. The 28-year-old will see his contract expire in the summer. (GiveMeSport)

3. Posh accepted trio of bids for starlet Peterborough United reportedly accepted bids from Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Bournemouth for Siriki Dembele, before the winger chose to join the latter. (The 72)

4. Blackpool ace turned down deadline day move Blackpool's Josh Bowler reportedly rejected Nottingham Forest on deadline day, despite the clubs agreeing a fee. The Seasiders also turned down bids from Bournemouth and Fulham. (Football Insider)