Hull City transfer rumours: Tigers owner rules out star's departure, Ipswich sign City target

Hull City picked up their first win since November on Wednesday.

By Molly Burke
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:33 am

The Tigers shocked third-place Blackburn Rovers as George Honeyman and Tom Heaves handed them the three points.

Hull now face an other tough test as they travel to Bournemouth tomorrow afternoon and Grant McCann’s side will be hoping to extend the seven point gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Spurs join race for Boro star

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Middlesbrough defender, Djed Spence, who is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest. The Championship club will demand £12 million for the player. (Evening Standard)

2. Brentford target valued at £18m

Nottingham Forest are holding out for £18 million for Brennan Johnson. Brentford are currently leading the race for the winger, with Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham also interested. (TEAMtalk)

3. West Brom striker could be set for recall

West Brom's on-loan striker, Jordan Hugill, could be recalled by Norwich City following his lack of game time at The Hawthorns. The 29-year-old has scored once in 20 appearances for the Baggies. (Eastern Daily Press)

4. Liverpool recall Swansea loanee

Swansea City have confirmed that Rhys Williams has returned to Liverpool early from his season-long loan. The defender has only made five appearances in the Championship this season. (Swansea City)

