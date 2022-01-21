The Tigers shocked third-place Blackburn Rovers as George Honeyman and Tom Heaves handed them the three points.
Hull now face an other tough test as they travel to Bournemouth tomorrow afternoon and Grant McCann’s side will be hoping to extend the seven point gap between themselves and the relegation zone.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Spurs join race for Boro star
Tottenham Hotspur have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Middlesbrough defender, Djed Spence, who is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest. The Championship club will demand £12 million for the player. (Evening Standard)
Photo: DANIEL LEAL
2. Brentford target valued at £18m
Nottingham Forest are holding out for £18 million for Brennan Johnson. Brentford are currently leading the race for the winger, with Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham also interested. (TEAMtalk)
Photo: James Williamson - AMA
3. West Brom striker could be set for recall
West Brom's on-loan striker, Jordan Hugill, could be recalled by Norwich City following his lack of game time at The Hawthorns. The 29-year-old has scored once in 20 appearances for the Baggies. (Eastern Daily Press)
Photo: Visionhaus
4. Liverpool recall Swansea loanee
Swansea City have confirmed that Rhys Williams has returned to Liverpool early from his season-long loan. The defender has only made five appearances in the Championship this season. (Swansea City)
Photo: Athena Pictures