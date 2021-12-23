Hull City have been unaffected by Covid-19 during December, last losing out to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers will now face Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day, before ending 2021 with the short trip to Bramall Lane.

They will then kick of the new year with a visit to Blackpool next week.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Hull City target Serie A talent Hull City are considering a January move for AS Roma defender Bryan Reynolds. The 20-year-old is highly regarded at the Italian club but has only played one league game this season. (Football League World)

2. Everton plot £20m move for Forest starlet Everton are reportedly plotting a £20 million move for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson in January. West Ham, Newcastle United and Tottenham are also interested. (Daily Mail)

3. West Brom closing in on Barnsley attacker West Brom are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow. The 27-year-old scored 13 Championship goals under Valerien Ismael last season. (Football Insider)

4. Middlesbrough in tussle for St Mirren star Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath in January, however Hibernian, Aberdeen, Hearts and Dundee United are all reportedly monitoring the 25-year-old. (Football League World)