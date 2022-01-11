Hull City hosted Everton in the third round of the FA Cup at the weekend and got off to a brilliant start with a goal from Tyler Smith in the first minute.

The Toffees scored twice in ten minutes but a second-half goal from Ryan Longman gave the Tigers some hope.

Grant McCann’s side forced the Premier League club into extra-time, however were left disappointed when Andros Townsend scored a 99th minute winner.

Hull will now turn their attention to their Championship clash with Stoke City this weekend.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Blades hopeful of Gibbs-White stay Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that there has been no talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over the possibility of Morgan Gibbs-White being recalled this month. The midfielder has impressed with five goals and four assists this season. (Football League World)

2. Middlesbrough defender signs new deal Middlesbrough full-back Neil Taylor has reportedly agreed a new deal after signing a short-term contract in November. The defender was the subject of interest from multiple Championship clubs including West Brom. (Football Insider)

3. Real Madrid linked with Blackburn starlet Real Madrid & Barcelona have joined the race for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz. The Championship club are expected to ask for upward of £30 million for the Chile international. (FourFourTwo)

4. Premier League clubs consider Boro swoop Premier League clubs are considering a move for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence, who is currently enjoying a successful loan spell with Nottingham Forest. Chris Wilder's side value the 21-year-old at £10 million. (Football League World)