The Tigers are set to return to Championship action as they host Lee Bowyer’s side.
The international break came at an inconvenient time for Hull, who picked up a vital win against Barnsley last time out.
They will be hoping for successive victories this weekend - though the Blues have lost only one of their last five league matches.
Here are the best of today's rumours...
1. Sheffield United have no plans to sell amid Middlesbrough links
Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has said he is "not thinking about selling players" in the January window. Middlesbrough have recently been linked with a move for both Chris Basham and Oliver Burke, while Lys Mousset has been targeted by Besiktas. (YorkshireLive)
Photo: George Wood
2. Preston North End join race to sign Lincoln City starlet
Preston North End have joined the race to sign Lincoln City ace Anthony Scully in the January window. The likes of Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley are also interested. (Football League World)
Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Bournemouth, Swansea & Stoke express interest in Rams captain
Bournemouth, Swansea City and Stoke City have all expressed interest in signing Derby County captain Tom Lawrence. The Rams are prepared to offload the star for free as they prepare for life in League One next season. (Daily Echo)
Photo: Ashley Allen
4. Blues defender was "close" to Newcastle United summer switch
Birmingham City defender Kristian Pedersen has admitted he was "close" to a move to Newcastle United in the summer. The 27-year-old said it "would have been a really good opportunity" for him but it didn't work out. (Sport Witness)
Photo: Eddie Keogh