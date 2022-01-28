Hull City have endured a difficult season but have impressed with convincing wins over Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth in their past two matches – conceding zero goals.
They will be confident going into tomorrow’s Championship tie with the Swans and could potentially extend the gap between themselves and the bottom three by over ten points.
Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours...
1. Everton eyeing Blackburn Rovers defender
Everton are reportedly hoping to sign Blackburn Rovers' Darragh Lenihan on a free in the summer. The Irishman's contract expires at the end of the season and is attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and the Toffees. (TEAMtalk)
Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
2. Ex-Middlesbrough ace to join Barcelona
Former Middlesbrough winger, Adama Traore, is in talks with Barcelona over a return to Spain and is expected to undergo a medical. Tottenham Hotspur previously had a £15 million bid rejected for the Wolves star. (The Athletic)
Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
3. Ex-Preston boss to land new job
Former Preston North End manager, Frankie McAvoy, is reportedly set to become Hearts' new academy director. The Scot has been out of work since he departed Deepdale last month. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Hammers set £1m price tag for Forest target
West Ham have placed a £1 million price tag on the head of left-back Emmanuel Longelo. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest this week. (EXWHUemployee)
Photo: Alex Pantling