The Tigers played out a 2-2 draw against Bristol City – narrowly missing out on three points after Matty James scored a 91st minute goal for the visitors.

Grant McCann’s side have enjoyed an improved spell in recent weeks, picking up four wins and two draws since the start of November.

Hull now sit 19th in the Championship and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run as they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this weekend.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Brighton keeper set for Championship move Brighton & Hove Albion are set to recall Chris Walton from Ipswich Town with the intention of selling him on in January. There is thought to be plenty of Championship interest in the 26-year-old. (The Argus) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Forest targeting Villa & Arsenal strikers Nottingham Forest have identified Aston Villa's Keinan Davis and Arsenal's Folarin Balogun as January targets. (Football League World) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

3. Brighton keeper set for Championship move Brighton & Hove Albion are set to recall Chris Walton from Ipswich Town with the intention of selling him on in January. There is thought to be plenty of Championship interest in the 26-year-old. (The Argus) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Stoke plot move for Sweden international Stoke City are looking to bolster their defensive reinforcements with a move for Malmo star Franz Brorsson. The defender is out of contract at the end of December. (Football Insider) Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND Photo Sales