Hull City v Bristol City: Nigel Adkins keen to secure assurances over future at Tigers

HULL CITY head coach Nigel Adkins is seeking assurances about the club’s future direction as talks continue over a new deal following “two good meetings” with the owners.

The Tigers host Bristol City tomorrow in a final day fixture that will be followed by the players undertaking a lap of appreciation for supporters.

Adkins, whose current deal ends next month, is well aware that City will have to cut their financial cloth accordingly next term due to their Premier League parachute payments coming to an end.

Prize asset Jarrod Bowen is also likely to be sold, while Kamil Grosicki has plenty of admirers. David Marshall and Evandro are also expected to leave due to their own contracts expiring.

These impending departures are understood to have been among the topics covered in the two recent meetings between the Allam family and Adkins.

“This is something like the sixth biggest city in the country,” said the Tigers head coach. “The decisions that are made affect a lot of people.

“So any decisions I make are taken with very careful consideration.

“There is a willingness on my part, I want to be here. But again, from my point of view, we have to give ourselves an opportunity. Once you sign that piece of paper, you know what you are signing into.

“It is fair to say there are a lot of things where you think, ‘If we carry on doing it like this, this is what the outcome will be’. So you are trying to give yourself at least a fighting chance.

“There are a lot of things going on. But I am just trying to do the best I can to help the football club and the best I can to help the owners, who want to sell the football club.”

City slipped a place to 14th yesterday when Brentford were awarded a 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers following the postponement of last month’s scheduled fixture between the two clubs.

Bristol City, meanwhile, must win and hope Derby County and Middlesbrough slip up in the race for sixth place in the Championship.

Adkins added: “It is fair to say, having stayed up last season, we lost a lot of players. The word sustainability was used all the way through the summer.

”We should be reflecting on a successful season. This is a tough division. But it has been great.”