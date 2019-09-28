Hull City v Cardiff City – Variety offered by Tigers wingers delivering on goals

There can be no understating the contribution of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki to the Hull City cause thus far in 2019-20.

Of the 11 Championship goals that the Tigers have netted, the pair have been responsible for scoring seven, while one or the other has directly assisted three of the other four efforts converted by team-mates.

ON SONG: Hull City's Kamil Grosicki. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Indeed, since their opening-day defeat at Swansea, at least one of them has been on target in each league outing, barring a narrow home loss to Blackburn Rovers back in August.

That 1-0 reverse was the only league match in which Hull have failed to find the back of the net this term, a statistic that only serves to underline their importance to the cause.

Not that their manager, Grant McCann, needs any reminder of just how crucial the two are.

“Both of them have started the season really well and they’re a big, big threat when they’re running at full flow,” said the Tigers boss, who is hoping to see more of the same when his team entertain Cardiff City this afternoon (3pm).

They are different in the way they play but they are both so threatening for us. The longer they keep this spell going, the better for us. Hull City manager Grant McCann

While both men are equally effective operating out on the flanks in McCann’s preferred 4-3-3 system, he believes that their success this season stems from the fact that each player offers something different.

“They are very different,” he added. “Kamil is more of an out-and-out wide player, whilst Jarrod likes to come into the pockets and get in-between people.

“As I say, they are different in the way they play but they are both so threatening for us. The longer they keep this spell going, the better for us.

“They will find it difficult to get past the full-backs against Cardiff because of the way they play.

“The full-backs will go wherever they do, but it is up to them to lose them and find the space.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a good game and, hopefully, they can continue their form.”

Hull come into the game in good shape, unbeaten in three and buoyed by a comprehensive 3-0 victory on the road at Luton Town last time out.

And they are not too far away from being at full-strength for the visit of the Bluebirds.

On-loan left-back Callum Elder and midfielder Jon Toral are not quite ready to return, while one unnamed player who started at Kenilworth Road last weekend is rated as having a 50-50 chance of recovering in time.