Hull City v Derby County: Tom Huddlestone brings ‘invaluable experience’ to Tigers

Hull City's Tom Huddlestone (left) is now back in Hull City colours.

McCann will assess whether the midfielder is ready to face Derby County, who released him in the summer, at home in tonight’s Championship. With or without him, Alfie Jones says Hull must learn from Saturday’s defeat at Queens Park Rangers.

The Tigers had chances but former Doncaster Rovers loanee Seny Dieng and two goalline stops denied them an equaliser before the Rs scored either side of George Moncur’s red card. “There was plenty there for us to learn from,” said Jones. “Saturday didn’t feel like a 3-0 game and I don’t think they really carved us open from open play, but to concede from two set-plays is really frustrating.”

Huddlestone, whose 573 senior appearances include 161 in his first spell at Hull and four for England, joined yesterday. The 34-year-old trained with Hull in pre-season but his arrival was strung out by a transfer embargo. Once Thomas Mayer joined SKU Amstetten, a deal was completed.

“His experience and quality will be invaluable for us and he will certainly benefit the young players,” said coach McCann.

Ex-Sheffield United centre-back Phil Jagielka has agreed a short-term deal at Derby.

Last six games: Hull City LDWLWW; Derby County LDDDLL

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire)