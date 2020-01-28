Hull City v Huddersfield Town - Five previous KCOM Stadium encounters

HULL CITY have something of a hold over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at the KCOM Stadium, unbeaten in their last five home encounters against the Terriers

It’s been over four years since the two Yorkshire sides met at the KC Stadium with both experiencing short spells in the Premier League.

Hull City 2 Huddersfield Town 0 (Championship) - Saturday, August 8, 2015

The Tigers had just been relegated from the Premier League in the 2014/15 season, following a two-year stint in the top division.

Steve Bruce named a side which included Tom Huddlestone and Andy Robertson as the men in orange and black looked to start the season with three points.

Winger Sam Clucas got the first for the Tigers five minutes before half-time, scoring on the rebound after his initial effort was saved.

On-loan Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom grabbed the other goal of the afternoon, smashing home from close range to get the home side off to a winning start.

Hull City 1 Huddersfield Town 0 (Capital One Cup) - Tuesday, September 24, 2013

There were 19 changes made between the two sides in what was a low profile third-round cup tie.

German Nick Proschwitz got the only goal of the contest, latching onto George Boyd’s cross in the 60th minute to grab his first goal of the season.

At the time, Hull City were in the Premier League playing against a Huddersfield side who didn’t have the competition as a priority.

Hull City 2 Huddersfield Town 0 (Championship) – Saturday, December 15, 2012

Goals in both halves secured the three points for the Tigers in the lunch time kick-off.

Captain Robert Koren opened the scoring on the eighth minute, capitalising on some slack marking to connect with Stephen Quinn’s low cross.

David Meyler then shot into an empty goal in injury time to complete the scoreline.

There was controversy when the final whistle blew when defender Alex Bruce was sent off for violent conduct following an altercation with Terriers striker Alan Lee.

Hull City 2 Huddersfield Town 1 (League One) – Saturday, January 1, 2005

Huddersfield took the lead five minutes before the break when Chris Brandon found the back of the net with a left-footed finish.

However, it only took two minutes for the home side to equalise. Stuart Elliot and Delroy Facey linked up well with the former firing past Paul Rachubka.

Substitute Wilbraham was brought on at the start of the second-half and he headed home the winner four minutes after coming on.

Hull City 0 Huddersfield Town 0 (Football League, Division 3) Saturday, April 24, 2004

Neither team could find the breakthrough when the sides met back in 2004.

Both were fighting for promotion that season with the visitors in third, one place below the Tigers.