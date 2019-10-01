Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday – Optimistic Grant McCann backing Tigers to turn draws into wins

HULL CITY may have lost nine points from winning positions already this season, but Grant McCann’s glass is remaining steadfastly half-full.

On the cusp of registering back-to-back victories after Jordy de Wijs’s goal put them ahead in the 89th minute of Saturday’s home game with Cardiff City, the Tigers were hit with a sucker-punch when the visitors levelled in stoppage-time to take a point in a 2-2 draw.

Wigan celebrate their equaliser at the KCOM stadium on'September 14.' Picture: Bruce Rollinson

It was a cruel development for the hosts and McCann, whose side’s sole home win this season arrived against Reading on August 10.

Accentuating the positives, McCann, whose side have recorded four league draws already in 2019-20, and host Sheffield Wednesday tonight said: “We were frustrated to have conceded late, like the Wigan game.

“But we are taking the positives from it. We are nine games in and we matched a team that has come down from the Premier League. They (Cardiff) have got some top, top players and a big budget.

“The boys are frustrated, I can sense that. But we move on. We cannot dwell on this.

It is four games unbeaten; five including the Preston (EFL Cup) game over 90 minutes, so I have told the lads that we are there. Now we just need to start turning these draws into wins and I am sure we will shoot up the table. Hull City manager, Grant McCann

Hull took four points from two games against their Yorkshire rivals last season, with their 3-0 victory over the Owls at the KCOM Stadium representing one of the most dominant performances of the campaign.

It was an occasion when the visitors were second-best in every department, but McCann is reading nothing into history, with Wednesday heading east with wind in their sails following resounding away successes at Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

On the threat posed by Wednesday, seeking a third successive away-day victory on rival White Rose territory, McCann warned: “It is going to be a tough game.

“Sheffield Wednesday won 4-1 at Middlesbrough, so it is another huge game for us.

“I went to watch them last Tuesday in the cup game. It was a bit of a changed team, but it is a new manager with some very good players.

“It will be tough, but if we show that spirit and belief that we did against Cardiff, added with a wee bit more quality, then we will give them a good game.”