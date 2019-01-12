Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday ratings - how both teams fared

Have your say

HERE are the Yorkshire Post ratings from this afternoon's Yorkshire derby between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull City

David Marshall. A bystander for large stages of proceedings. 6

Todd Kane. Plenty of energy and tenacity on another very presentable afternoon 7

Reece Burke. Produced one superb first-half block and was on-message once again. 7

Jordy de Wijs. Won his challenges and was solid throughout. His partnership with Burke is showing promise. 7

Stephen Kingsley. Afforded few problems by ex-Hull winger Boyd in the main. 7

Kevin Stewart. Dominant force in the engine room. An assertive afternoon. 8

Markus Henriksen. A mature, commanding performance from the Tigers captain. 8

Jarrod Bowen. Relatively quiet up until the goal by his high standards, but his goal was immaculate and cool as you like for the penalty. 8

Evandro. Drifted in and out of play at times, but produced some neat contributions. 6

Kamil Grosicki. Hull's go-to man for most of the first half and you sensed fear among the Wednesday players whenever he got the ball. Some classy stuff, in the mood once again and his pass to Martin in build-up to the Tigers' penalty was wonderful. 9

Chris Martin. Denied by Westwood in the first period. Frustrating at times, that said. Did earn a penalty. 6

Substitutes: Fraizer Campbell (Evandro 70). Marked his return with an emphatic third goal for the hosts. 7; Jon Toral (Martin 82), 6; David Milinkovic (Bowen 88), 6.

Not used: George Long, Eric Lichaj, Daniel Batty, Robbie McKenzie.

Sheffield Wednesday

Keiren Westwood. Showed just why he has been regarded as one of the top second-tier keepers in the country for several seasons with his first-half contribution. Will be less happy with conceding a second-half penalty, mind. 6

Liam Palmer. Hands full with the outstanding Grosicki and did not have a vintage afternoon. 5

Tom Lees. Had it all on to hold it together at times. Hoodwinked by Campbell. 5

Michael Hector. Some uncomfortable moments in first half. Not a memorable KC return. 5

Morgan Fox. Another kept busy in his quest to keep Bowen under lock and key. Limited opportunity to get forward. 5

George Boyd. Frustrating return to his old stomping ground. 5

Barry Bannan. Hiim and Hutchinson were second best to Stewart and Henriksen for sizeable spells. 4

Sam Hutchinson. Big heart and attempted to assert himself on proceedings on a tough afternoon. Suffered a knock early in the second half and lost ball in build-up to penalty. 6

Adam Reach. Skied a shot over with Wednesday's best first-half moment. Virtually anonymous 4

Steven Fletcher. Grafted away, but was given very little support. Thankless task, at times. 5

Marco Matias. Very subdued afternoon and did not get much change out of Hull's defence. Substituted early in second half after not getting into the game at all.4.

Substitutes: Atdhe Nuhiu (Matias 55). One wayward volley summed up the Owls' collective efforts. 4.

Sam Winnall (Fletcher 73), 5.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Ashley Baker, Jordan Thorniley, David Jones, Joey Pelupessy.