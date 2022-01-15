The Hull City centre-forward showed in last weekend’s televised FA Cup tie against Everton what he can do in one of his best performances for the club. The 30-year-old has shown glimpses before over the last two-and-a-half years but without consistency.

With uncertainty around the Tigers having apparently prevented them keeping Josh Magennis – but not making offers to replacements, including one at a Premier League club; with Mallik Wilks injured and with Eaves’s undroppable performance, he seems sure to get his chance in the noon kick-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His coach Grant McCann has made it clear it is his responsibility to take it.

SEIZE THE MOMENT: Hull City's Tom Eaves Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“It’s about Tom bringing it out of himself,” he said. “Tom has got that performance in him week in, week out. We’ve seen him do it for Hull and Gillingham but we want him to do it for himself now.

“I don’t need to tell George Honeyman every day to perform, he just does it.

“We want him to enjoy it. The way he played against three Premier League centre-halves the other week shows his capabilities. We want more from him.

“Over the years Tom has been in and out of the team a little bit and picked up injuries so it’s been a wee bit stop-start but there’s an opportunity now for him to put a consistent run together. It’s up to him to keep himself in the team.”

Hull City manager, Grant McCann Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

McCann has been left in the dark with the club in the midst of a takeover from Acun Ilicali, who he says he has not spoken to. The uncertainty does not seem to be stopping him signing players or offering Honeyman a new deal, but McCann says it was a factor in Magennis’s departure for League One Wigan Athletic.

“He had six months left on his contract, he’s going back to where his family live, he’s signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and financially it’s good for him,” said McCann. “We’re disappointed to lose him but we couldn’t stand in his way.

“Nothing was spoken about (a new contract) with the situation we’re in. I think Josh just wanted stability for him and his family.