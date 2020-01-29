Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki completes move to West Brom

HULL CITY winger Kamil Grosicki has completed his move to West Brom - signing an 18-month deal with the promotion-chasing Baggies.

The 31-year-old has joined the Midlands outfit - who signed Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson on loan earlier this week - for an undisclosed fee. Reports have suggested the deal is worth around £800,000.

Grosicki, who was out of contract in the summer, is one of Hull's top earners on a weekly wage packet of £27,000 and was linked with several clubs this month including Nottingham Forest and Celtic.

Hull did retain an option to extend Grosicki's deal by 12 months, but due to the winger's wages, it was always unlikely that they would exercise that option.

The prospect of the Polish international signing a new contract on reduced terms was never realistic either, with Hull taking the pragmatic decision to sell him now for a small fee - and get his wages off the books - rather than receive nothing in the summer.

Grosicki featured in Tuesday night's home game with Huddersfield, in what was his farewell appearance for the Tigers.

On the signing, West Brom Sporting and Technical Director Luke Dowling said: “Kamil is one of the most consistent players I have seen. He’s always a seven out of 10 guy who will give you a nine as well.

"He’s exactly the type of player we want to be adding at this stage and as soon as he heard of our interest, there was nowhere else he wanted to come.

“He’s got great experience and is still an important member of his national squad with the Euros ahead in the summer.”