Adkins backing Hull duo to learn swiftly from their mistakes

NIGEL ADKINS insists David Marshall and Jordy de Wijs are itching to put right the mistakes that ensured Hull City made a losing start to the new season.

The Tigers crashed to a 3-1 home defeat against Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa. Ahmed Elmohamady scored the all-important second goal for Villa following a poor clearance by Marshall, while de Wijs was at fault for the opener.

“We can talk about David and Jordy the other night but they were honest mistakes,” said Adkins.

“They didn’t mean to make those mistakes. They work extremely hard all the time. Jordy is going to be a top player for us.

“We came into training on Tuesday morning and had a one-on-one with all the players.

“I saw that both players care. They were disappointed with the goals conceded but they’ve got my full backing.

“They’re working extremely hard and that’s important, but they have to learn quickly from making errors.”

Today’s trip to Hillsborough is the first of a Steel City double-header for Hull, who tackle Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday night at Bramall Lane.

Adkins, who still wants to make another four signings before the loan window closes on August 31, added: “I am looking forward to it. We have got a team full of spirit. We are organised and we are fit. It is our next opportunity. It has been a good pre-season.

“It is a given you have to win games of football but it’s the process you go through to win them. Our processes have been good.

“Sometimes it is a fine margin between winning and losing games but we will go there as a young and dynamic group of guys, who really want to do well.

“The team is the most important thing and they are all working so hard for each other.”