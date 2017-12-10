Adkins hails Hull City’s character as new boss survives dramatic opener

HEAD COACH Nigel Adkins hailed his Hull City side’s character and togetherness after they dug deep to record their first win in eight Championship matches and ease their relegation fears with a 3-2 success over Brentford.

The KCOM Stadium’s reputation as being the place to be to see goals continued as five arrived in a frenetic second period as the Tigers prevailed – while taking the tally of goals netted at the ground to 49 this season.

Hull City's new manager Nigel Adkins on the touchline. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Unfortunately, Hull’s reputation for shipping late goals was also enhanced as they conceded for a 12th time in the last ten minutes of matches this term – with their overall tally of 37 goals against being the worst defensive record in the division.

But thankfully, Hull’s attacking traits were also showcased impressively as they scored three goals in the second period to claim just their third win in 16 matches. Adkins, whose injury-hit side cast aside the concession of a calamitous own goal from David Meyler to triumph after going behind, said: “I was really pleased with the character and togetherness of the team.

“Things are not going to go your way all the time, so how are you going to respond to it?

“I told them in the first meeting with the players that if you get knocked down, you have got to pick yourself up and go again. You cannot be blaming other people. That is what life is.

“We have got a big injury list, but everybody has been superb since I have come in with their attitude. It is a good win and it is important because it lifts confidence.

“But they have also shown a character that they want to work for each other and do well.

“They have scored some good goals and in the second half I think we were very exciting. We also showed a willingness to defend for each other as well.

“They scored late on, but we cannot do everything in one go. It is stepping stones for us to build confidence.”

Adkins also professed delight for the club’s supporters, who whole-heartedly backed their side’s stirring efforts in the second half and kept with them, despite seeing the Tigers fall behind straightaway after the break.

Adkins added: “I am pleased for the players, but I am delighted for the supporters. The atmosphere was superb, especially in the second half.

“They wanted to help each other. That is what we need because we are at the wrong end of the division.”

The win lifted Hull up two places to 18th ahead of tough back-to-back away games at Cardiff City and Leeds United.

