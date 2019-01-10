Adkins is buoyed by lunch meeting with Hull City owners Allams

HULL CITY head coach Nigel Adkins believes the club’s owners have been re-energised by the upturn in form that has fired hopes of gatecrashing the play-offs.

The Tigers host Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow looking to claim a sixth straight league win to narrow further the seven-point gap to the top six.

Adkins had lunch with chairman Assem Allam and vice chairman Ehab Allam yesterday at Hull’s Cottingham training ground, after which a statement was released stressing that none of the club’s “key” players will be sold this month.

The 53-year-old has also been promised backing during the January window with an unnamed Premier League defender expected to arrive on Monday. Adkins also wants a striker and a winger.

“For Assem to come down with Ehab, joining us for lunch after training, it is really positive news,” enthused the Tigers’ head coach. “It can only be beneficial as far as I am concerned.”

Hull’s charge from the bottom three to 13th place has come amid a planned takeover by a consortium led by former chairman Paul Duffen stalling late last year.

Asked if the Allams had given the impression of now wanting to see out the full season, Adkins replied: “I think so. I haven’t been here in the past so you can only say what you see from afar, but lots has gone on.

“A lot of really good things and then, obviously, things that didn’t work out. But let’s take it from now, 2019 and the second week in January where there is a positivity and a feel-good factor with everyone wanting to do well at the club.”

Adding to the feelgood factor swirling round the KCOM Stadium ahead of the clash with the Owls is Adkins having been named Manager of the Month for December as Jarrod Bowen picked up the Player of the Month award.

Both were richly deserved, but Adkins is now determined to push on, not least in those transfer dealings that he believes can help propel Hull into the top six.

“We have highlighted we want to bring one or two in,” he added. “Even now we have fallen down on a few things, whether the club wants to sell them or the loan fees. Some of them are astronomical. But we are working very hard to try and improve the squad.”

Among the deals that will not be happening is a move for Middlesbrough forward Ashley Fletcher.