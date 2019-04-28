Adkins is impressed by Hull’s character

Have your say

Hull City claimed a point as Jarrod Bowen and Nouha Dicko scored within seven minutes of one another to end Swansea City’s chances of finishing in the top six.

“We have demonstrated again how much character and spirit there is in this team,” said Hull’s manager Nigel Adkins.

“We were very respectful of a very good Swansea side. They have the highest possession and pass completion rate in the Championship so we changed our formation and tried to nullify them.

“I was disappointed to concede a couple of goals, but we got back into it. The encouraging thing is every player on the field is under contract for next season.”

Swansea went into the break 1-0 up against a limited Hull side when Scotland international Oli McBurnie tapped home Wayne Routledge’s cross.

He doubled the advantage in the second half by nodding a delivery from Dan James past George Long, moving to 23 goals for the season.

But Swansea then switched off at the back and were subsequently denied a seventh straight home win.

Bowen pulled one back to make it 22 goals for the season when he poked home.

Dicko then earned visitors Hull a point when he converted a cross from fellow substitute Jon Toral.

“These results, while disappointing, are part of the process to get better,” said Swansea manager Graham Potter.

Swansea City: Nordfeldt, Roberts, an der Hoorn, Carter-Vickers, Naughton (McKay 87), Byers (Celina 86), Grimes, Dyer (Fulton 65), McBurnie, James, Routledge. Unused substitutes: Benda, Rodon, John, Baker-Richardson.

Hull City: Long, Lichaj, McKenzie, Henriksen, De Wijs, Kingsley (Fleming 46), Batty, Stewart (Toral 74), Irvine, Bowen, Grosicki (Dicko 62). Unused substitutes: Marshall, Campbell, Martin, Ridgewell.

Referee: G Eltringham (Tyne & Wear).